Beyond Meat: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1500.00% year over year to ($0.42), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $108,164,000 up by 11.42% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $113,670,000.

Outlook

Beyond Meat Sees Q2 2021 Revs $135M-$150M Vs $142.84M Est

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hgimftyp

Price Action

52-week high: $221.00

Company's 52-week low was at $96.66

Price action over last quarter: down 17.96%

Company Description

Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, and chicken. Unlike other vegetarian products, Beyond Meat seeks to replicate the look, cook, and taste of meat, is targeted to omnivores and vegetarians alike, and is sold in the meat case. The products are widely available across the U.S. and Canada and in 83 additional countries as well. International revenue represented 20% of 2020 sales. The firm's products are available in retail stores and the food-service channel. In 2019, before the pandemic struck, sales were evenly split between these two channels. While the mix changed to 74% retail/26% food service in 2020, we think the mix will be evenly split again by 2024.