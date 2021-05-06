Nielsen Stock Is Trading Higher On Raising FY21 Guidance After Q1 Earnings Beat
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2.5% year-on-year to $863 million, beating the analyst consensus of $843.9 million. Revenue grew 2.3% on an organic basis.
- Audience Measurement revenues rose 2.8% Y/Y to $632 million and 2.3% on an organic basis from growth in digital measurement and settling of local pressures.
- Outcomes & Content revenues rose 1.8% Y/Y to $231 million 2.2% on an organic basis from improving trends in short-cycle revenues and Content growth.
- Net income from continuing operations rose 89% Y/Y to $106 million, with adjusted EPS of $0.47, beating the analyst consensus of $0.32.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% Y/Y to $388 million. The margin expanded 624 basis points to 45%, reflecting the strong revenue performance and permanent cost action benefit implemented during the second half of 2020.
- Nielsen used $45 million in operating cash flow and held cash and equivalents of $1.197 billion.
- Guidance: Nielsen sees FY21 revenue growth guidance on a constant currency basis of 2% - 3%, organic revenue growth guidance on a constant currency basis of 3.5% - 4.5%.
- Adjusted EBITDA guidance was raised from $1.46 billion - $1.48 billion to $1.47 billion - $1.49 billion, with margin guidance of 42.25% - 42.5%.
- Adjusted EPS outlook was raised from $1.43 - $1.54 to $1.47 - $1.58 compared to the analyst consensus of $1.49. Free cash flow guidance was increased from $580 million - $630 million to $595 million - $645 million.
- The company was investing in the future and was well-positioned to drive new growth from new solutions across all of its end markets globally, CEO David Kenny said.
- Price action: NLSN shares traded higher by 1.46% at $26.38 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.