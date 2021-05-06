A Preview Of Daseke's Earnings

On Friday, May 07, Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Daseke EPS will likely be near $0.05 while revenue will be around $337.44 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Daseke reported a loss per share of $0.01 on sales of $391.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 400.0% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 13.7% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.03 -0.09 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.12 0.31 0.10 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 331.58 M 356.97 M 368.39 M 387.50 M Revenue Actual 335.60 M 375.80 M 351.70 M 391.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Daseke were trading at $8.11 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 404.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Daseke is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.