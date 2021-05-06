 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nintendo Shares Fall On FY21 Earnings
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 9:35am   Comments
Share:
Nintendo Shares Fall On FY21 Earnings
  • Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOYreported FY21 net sales growth of 34.4% year-on-year to ¥1.76 trillion.
  • Net sales from the dedicated video platform rose 35.6% Y/Y to ¥1.7 trillion, Net sales from mobile and IP-related income rose 11.3% Y/Y to ¥57 billion, while revenue from playing cards declined 41.9% Y/Y to ¥1.7 billion.
  • Under Hardware, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite sales rose 37% Y/Y and 37.3% Y/Y to 20.32 million units and 8.51 million units. Software sales rose 36.8% Y/Y to 230.88 million units.
  • Gross profit rose 51.2% Y/Y to ¥970.4 billion, with the margins expanding 610 basis points to 55.2%.
  • Operating profit rose 81.8% Y/Y to ¥640.6 billion. The margin expanded 950 basis points to 36.4%.
  • Net profit rose 85.7% Y/Y to ¥480.3 billion with 750 basis points margin expansion to 27.3%.
  • The company held ¥1.19 trillion in cash and equivalents and generated ¥612.1 billion in operating cash flow.
  • Guidance: Nintendo sees FY22 net sales, operating profit, and net profit at ¥1.6 trillion, ¥500 billion, and ¥340 billion.
  • Price action: NTDOY shares traded lower by 5.85% at $68.07 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTDOY)

How Video Games Helped Microsoft And Sony Turn In Strong Quarters
Time100 Most Influential Companies: What 61 Publicly Traded Companies Are On The Inaugural List?
Apple Discloses Counterattack Plans Ahead Of Epic Games Trial: Report
Nintendo Game Super Mario Bros. From 1986 Sells For $660,000 At Auction
Can You Mine Bitcoin With A Game Boy? This Guy Gave It A Go
GameStop Board To See Mass Departure Amid Reboot Led By Chewy Fame's Ryan Cohen
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com