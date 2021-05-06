Nintendo Shares Fall On FY21 Earnings
- Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) reported FY21 net sales growth of 34.4% year-on-year to ¥1.76 trillion.
- Net sales from the dedicated video platform rose 35.6% Y/Y to ¥1.7 trillion, Net sales from mobile and IP-related income rose 11.3% Y/Y to ¥57 billion, while revenue from playing cards declined 41.9% Y/Y to ¥1.7 billion.
- Under Hardware, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite sales rose 37% Y/Y and 37.3% Y/Y to 20.32 million units and 8.51 million units. Software sales rose 36.8% Y/Y to 230.88 million units.
- Gross profit rose 51.2% Y/Y to ¥970.4 billion, with the margins expanding 610 basis points to 55.2%.
- Operating profit rose 81.8% Y/Y to ¥640.6 billion. The margin expanded 950 basis points to 36.4%.
- Net profit rose 85.7% Y/Y to ¥480.3 billion with 750 basis points margin expansion to 27.3%.
- The company held ¥1.19 trillion in cash and equivalents and generated ¥612.1 billion in operating cash flow.
- Guidance: Nintendo sees FY22 net sales, operating profit, and net profit at ¥1.6 trillion, ¥500 billion, and ¥340 billion.
- Price action: NTDOY shares traded lower by 5.85% at $68.07 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media Best of Benzinga