Fidelity National Info: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1.56% year over year to $1.30, which beat the estimate of $1.24.

Revenue of $3,223,000,000 rose by 4.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,160,000,000.

Guidance

Fidelity National Info hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tji2uaag

Technicals

52-week high: $156.72

52-week low: $120.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.23%

Company Description

Fidelity National Information Services' legacy operations provide core and payment processing services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring Sungard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS now provides payment processing services for merchants and holds leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. About a fourth of revenue is generated outside North America.