Hain Celestial Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 57.14% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $492,604,000 decreased by 10.97% year over year, which missed the estimate of $507,950,000.

Outlook

Hain Celestial Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hain Celestial Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144076

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $46.02

Company's 52-week low was at $25.40

Price action over last quarter: down 6.50%

Company Profile

Hain Celestial makes better-for- you natural and organic consumer products, with 69% of fiscal 2020 revenue considered grocery, 15% snacks, 10% personal care, and 6% tea. Some of the company's most recognized brands are Celestial Seasonings (tea), Terra (chips), Garden of Eatin' (chips), Sensible Portions (snacks), The Greek Gods (yogurt), Earth's Best (baby food and care), and Ella's Kitchen (baby food). The company primarily sells in developed markets, including the U.S. (49% of revenue), U.K. (32%), Canada (8%), and Europe (11%). Its products can be found in traditional grocery stores, natural foods supermarkets, specialty health stores, mass-market retailers, club warehouses, drugstores, convenience stores, and restaurants and e-commerce sites.