 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.79% year over year to ($0.39), which beat the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $146,195,000 declined by 23.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $121,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fpqj4zrf

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.59

Company's 52-week low was at $1.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.18%

Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment and intervention solutions for students. The HMH Books & Media segment develops, markets and sells consumer books in print and digital formats as well as licenses book rights & electronic businesses. This segment distributes products through retail stores comprising physical and online & wholesalers.

 

Related Articles (HMHC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com