Houghton Mifflin Harcourt: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 41.79% year over year to ($0.39), which beat the estimate of ($0.51).
Revenue of $146,195,000 declined by 23.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $121,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 09:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fpqj4zrf
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $9.59
Company's 52-week low was at $1.03
Price action over last quarter: Up 49.18%
Company Profile
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment and intervention solutions for students. The HMH Books & Media segment develops, markets and sells consumer books in print and digital formats as well as licenses book rights & electronic businesses. This segment distributes products through retail stores comprising physical and online & wholesalers.
