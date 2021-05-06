 Skip to main content

Moderna Stock Drops As Q1 Sales Fails To Meet Expectations; Anticipates $19.2B In FY21 Product Sales

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:57am   Comments
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNAreports Q1 EPS of $2.84, a turnaround from EPS loss of $0.35 a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39.
  • However, Q1 revenues of $1.9 billion compared to $8 million a year ago fell short of the $2.04 billion consensus.
  • The stupendous sales growth was primarily attributable to commercial sales of its COVID-19 vaccine of $1.7 billion, and 102 million doses were recognized as revenue.
  • Operating income came in at 1.3 billion compared to a loss of $131 million.
  • It held cash and equivalents were $8.2 billion and generated an operating cash flow of $3.0 billion.
  • Guidance: For FY21, the company has already signed Advance Purchase Agreements for scheduled delivery for a total of $19.2 billion in anticipated product sales, including sales already recorded in this March quarter.
  • It expects to deliver 200-250 million doses of its COVID-19 shots in Q2.
  • Moderna also sees higher R&D and SG&A expenses during 2021 as commercial, R&D activities, and costs ramp up.
  • Yesterday, a single booster dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine generated a favorable immune response against variants first identified in South Africa and Brazil.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares dropped 5.8% at $153.36 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

