Moderna Stock Drops As Q1 Sales Fails To Meet Expectations; Anticipates $19.2B In FY21 Product Sales
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reports Q1 EPS of $2.84, a turnaround from EPS loss of $0.35 a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39.
- However, Q1 revenues of $1.9 billion compared to $8 million a year ago fell short of the $2.04 billion consensus.
- The stupendous sales growth was primarily attributable to commercial sales of its COVID-19 vaccine of $1.7 billion, and 102 million doses were recognized as revenue.
- Operating income came in at 1.3 billion compared to a loss of $131 million.
- It held cash and equivalents were $8.2 billion and generated an operating cash flow of $3.0 billion.
- Guidance: For FY21, the company has already signed Advance Purchase Agreements for scheduled delivery for a total of $19.2 billion in anticipated product sales, including sales already recorded in this March quarter.
- It expects to deliver 200-250 million doses of its COVID-19 shots in Q2.
- Moderna also sees higher R&D and SG&A expenses during 2021 as commercial, R&D activities, and costs ramp up.
- Yesterday, a single booster dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine generated a favorable immune response against variants first identified in South Africa and Brazil.
- Price Action: MRNA shares dropped 5.8% at $153.36 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
