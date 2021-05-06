Recap: Wayfair Q1 Earnings

Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) decreased 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 143.48% year over year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $3,478,000,000 up by 49.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,370,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Wayfair hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3081551&sessionid=1&key=2CA3D640307759CADAB05D9EAB72AAA1®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $369.00

Company's 52-week low was at $144.51

Price action over last quarter: down 8.31%

Company Overview

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States and Europe. At the end of 2020, the firm offered approximately 22 million products from more than 16,000 suppliers for the home sector under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Birch Lane, and Perigold. This includes a selection of furniture, decor, decorative accent, housewares, seasonal decor, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and is focused on helping people find the perfect product at the right price.