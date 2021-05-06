Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 49.85% over the past year to $9.89, which beat the estimate of $9.03.

Revenue of $2,529,000,000 rose by 38.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,560,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9dtjbq5f

Technicals

52-week high: $664.64

Company's 52-week low was at $441.00

Price action over last quarter: down 2.61%

Company Overview

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products including: Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in atopic dermatitis, asthma, and nasal polyposis; Libtayo in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal antibodies with Sanofi in immunology and cancer, and bispecific antibodies and antibody cocktails with other collaborators and independently.