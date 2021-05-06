Recap: TopBuild Q1 Earnings

Shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 47.45% year over year to $2.02, which beat the estimate of $1.91.

Revenue of $742,798,000 higher by 13.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $739,890,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,220,000,000 and $3,320,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/topbld/mediaframe/41922/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $235.50

Company's 52-week low was at $80.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.00%

Company Profile

TopBuild Corp is an installer and distributor of insulation products. The company operates two businesses: Truteam and Service Partners. Trueteam installs insulation products in residential and commercial building projects, primarily as a contractor to custom builders and big builders. Service Partners is a distributor of insulation and selected building products. Its main customers are contractors. Other products include gutters, afterpaint, garage doors, fireplaces, and fireproofing and stopping. TopBuild operates primarily in the United States.