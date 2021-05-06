 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Recap: Fiverr International Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) fell 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 87.50% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $68,320,000 up by 100.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $65,140,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $302,000,000 and $308,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.fiverr.com%2F&eventid=3081515&sessionid=1&key=1885E4006BF8E839C5C39686682EA615&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $336.00

Company's 52-week low was at $39.60

Price action over last quarter: down 43.28%

Company Overview

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

 

