 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: WESCO International Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) traded flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 57.14% over the past year to $1.43, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $4,041,000,000 rose by 105.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,010,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.80 and $7.30.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $12,881,000,000 and $13,250,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3081217&sessionid=1&key=BD1D9ADA8B63A82B02AA515EE3A5396D&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $95.19

Company's 52-week low was at $22.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.56%

Company Overview

Wesco International is a value-added industrial distributor that has three reportable segments, electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, and utility and broadband solutions. The company offers more than 1.5 million products to its 125,000 active customers through a distribution network of 800 branches, warehouses, and sales offices, including 42 distribution centers. Wesco generates 75% of its sales in the United States, but the company has a global reach, with operations in 50 other countries.

 

Related Articles (WCC)

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com