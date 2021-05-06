 Skip to main content

Recap: SeaWorld Entertainment Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.83% year over year to ($0.57), which beat the estimate of ($0.77).

Revenue of $171,920,000 rose by 11.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $123,620,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/seas/mediaframe/44401/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $57.57

Company's 52-week low was at $11.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.33%

Company Description

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc operates in the United States leisure industry. Its core business is the operation of theme parks and such entertainment facilities involving sea animals across the country under prominent brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue, and Busch Gardens. Seaworld also operates a reservations-only attraction offering interaction with marine animals known as Discovery Cove and a seasonal park under the name Sesame Place. The company generates most of its revenue from selling admission to the theme parks.

 

