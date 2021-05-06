CommScope Holding: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) rose 4.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 200.00% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $2,072,000,000 up by 1.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,010,000,000.

Guidance

CommScope Hldg Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CommScope Hldg Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gw7krcra

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $17.97

Company's 52-week low was at $7.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.59%

Company Description

CommScope Holding Co Inc provides infrastructure services for communications networks. It helps customers increase bandwidth, maximize existing capacity, improve network performance and availability, and simplify technology migration. Its product portfolio consists of products and services such as wired and wireless systems, cables, broadband devices, distribution and transmission equipment, and WiFi devices used by network services providers. The company organizes itself into five segments based on the product type: connectivity solutions, mobility solutions, customer premises equipment, network & cloud, and Ruckus Networks. The connectivity and customer premises equipment segments together generate majority of the revenue, and roughly half of the revenue is earned in United States.