Recap: Edgewell Personal Care Q2 Earnings

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 23.91% over the past year to $0.70, which beat the estimate of $0.59.

Revenue of $519,300,000 decreased by 0.71% year over year, which missed the estimate of $532,950,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.62 and $2.82.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/epc/mediaframe/44624/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $41.72

52-week low: $25.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.97%

Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Co is a personal-care company. The operating segments of the company include Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care. Some of the brands offered by the company include Edge, Skintimate, Personna, Schick, Carefree, Playtex, Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic.