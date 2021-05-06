GP Strategies: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) fell 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 900.00% over the past year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.16.
Revenue of $114,551,000 declined by 10.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $113,660,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 06, 2021
Time: 12:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/gpx/mediaframe/44765/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $18.24
52-week low: $5.20
Price action over last quarter: down 8.19%
Company Profile
GP Strategies Corp provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services. The company serves companies in the automotive, financial services and insurance, steel, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, retail, healthcare, education, and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. Its training offerings include content and curriculum development, e-Learning, learning and training outsourcing, and documentation development.
