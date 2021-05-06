5 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. Paypal shares gained 4.7% to $258.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to have earned $5.04 per share on revenue of $61.09 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. McKesson shares fell 2.4% to close at $189.08 on Wednesday.

