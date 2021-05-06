5 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine against variants in an internal study. The company is also expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Moderna shares rose 1.1% to $164.60 in after-hours trading.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY21 guidance. Paypal shares gained 4.7% to $258.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) to have earned $5.04 per share on revenue of $61.09 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. McKesson shares fell 2.4% to close at $189.08 on Wednesday.
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) boosted its bookings forecast for the full year and announced plans to buy mobile game ad network Chartboost for roughly $250 million. Zynga shares climbed 5.5% to $10.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion before the opening bell. Kellogg shares rose 0.2% to $63.20 in after-hours trading.
