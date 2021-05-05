 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Primerica Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 4:55pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 19.02% year over year to $2.44, which beat the estimate of $2.38.

Revenue of $637,711,000 rose by 21.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $618,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $163.69

Company's 52-week low was at $95.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.18%

Company Overview

Primerica Inc is a provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company offers life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products, distributed primarily on behalf of third parties. Primerica has three main subsidiaries: Primerica Financial Services, a marketing company; Primerica Life Insurance Company, a principal life insurance underwriting entity; and PFS Investments, which offers investment and savings products, brokerage services, and registered investment advisory.

 

Related Articles (PRI)

Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021
Insurance Stock Gainers And Losers In Tuesdays Premarket Session 5/4
Insurance Stock Gainers And Losers In Tuesdays Premarket Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings