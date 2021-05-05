Recap: QuinStreet Q3 Earnings

Shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 53.85% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $153,052,000 up by 18.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $147,590,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zb3nffzk

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.99

Company's 52-week low was at $7.95

Price action over last quarter: down 18.12%

Company Description

QuinStreet Inc focuses on serving clients in large, information-intensive industries, where the company has pioneered a broad range of Internet marketing tools. QuintStreet aims to partner with search engine companies by helping build websites with flexible content and offerings that are customizable according to the user base. Its generate revenue by delivering measurable online marketing results to the clients. Its product offerings comprise a full range of performance marketing products: Clicks, Inquiries, Calls, Applications, and Full Customer Acquisitions.