PayPal Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 84.85% year over year to $1.22, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $6,033,000,000 higher by 30.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,900,000,000.

Looking Ahead

PayPal Raises FY21 Adj. EPS Growth Guidance From ~17% To ~21% Year Over Year, Sales From ~$25.5B To ~$25.75B vs $25.71B Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pypl.com%2F&eventid=3079421&sessionid=1&key=ADEAD7B9C064972905C32A5756025280®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $309.14

52-week low: $120.31

Price action over last quarter: down 8.52%

Company Description

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 377 million active accounts at the end of 2020, including 29 million merchant accounts. The company also owns Xoom, an international money transfer business, and Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.