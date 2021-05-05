 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PayPal Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 84.85% year over year to $1.22, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $6,033,000,000 higher by 30.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,900,000,000.

Looking Ahead

PayPal Raises FY21 Adj. EPS Growth Guidance From ~17% To ~21% Year Over Year, Sales From ~$25.5B To ~$25.75B vs $25.71B Estimate

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.pypl.com%2F&eventid=3079421&sessionid=1&key=ADEAD7B9C064972905C32A5756025280&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $309.14

52-week low: $120.31

Price action over last quarter: down 8.52%

Company Description

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 377 million active accounts at the end of 2020, including 29 million merchant accounts. The company also owns Xoom, an international money transfer business, and Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

 

Related Articles (PYPL)

A Technical Look At PayPal Ahead Of Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; General Motors Earnings In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For May 5, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021
PayPal, Apple And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq Sharply Lower
Cloud-Payments Firm Gr4vy Announces $11.1M Funding
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings