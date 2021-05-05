Twilio: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 16.67% over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $589,988,000 higher by 61.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $534,920,000.

Outlook

Twilio Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $(0.16)-$(0.13) vs $(0.05) Est., Sales $591M-$601M vs $577.1M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.twilio.com%2F&eventid=3081943&sessionid=1&key=BDD5EE77B91BB98FD88F64990C776E86®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $457.30

Company's 52-week low was at $106.24

Price action over last quarter: down 25.57%

Company Overview

Twilio is a communications-platform-as-a-service company that allows software developers to integrate messaging and communications functionality into existing or new applications via application programming interfaces and software development kits. The firm's Programmable Communications Cloud addresses several use cases, including Programmable Voice to make and receive phone calls, Programmable Messaging for SMS and MMS delivery, and Programmable Video, which allows developers to embed video functionality in mobile and web applications.