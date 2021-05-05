Recap: Redfin Q1 Earnings

Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.19% over the past year to ($0.37), which missed the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $268,319,000 rose by 40.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $253,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Redfin hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $446,000,000 and $457,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r79pinc3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $98.44

Company's 52-week low was at $18.34

Price action over last quarter: down 15.24%

Company Profile

Redfin is an Internet-based real estate broker that notably pays its agents a salary as opposed to the traditional model of splitting a percentage of total commission, allowing it to charge homesellers a smaller fee to list. It has also recently expanded into iBuying through Redfin Now.