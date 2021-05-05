Recap: Redfin Q1 Earnings
Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 42.19% over the past year to ($0.37), which missed the estimate of ($0.34).
Revenue of $268,319,000 rose by 40.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $253,270,000.
Looking Ahead
Redfin hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Q2 revenue expected to be between $446,000,000 and $457,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: May 05, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r79pinc3
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $98.44
Company's 52-week low was at $18.34
Price action over last quarter: down 15.24%
Company Profile
Redfin is an Internet-based real estate broker that notably pays its agents a salary as opposed to the traditional model of splitting a percentage of total commission, allowing it to charge homesellers a smaller fee to list. It has also recently expanded into iBuying through Redfin Now.
