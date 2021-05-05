LHC Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 85.33% over the past year to $1.39, which beat the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $524,835,000 rose by 2.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $524,430,000.

Looking Ahead

LHC Group Raises FY21 Net Service Sales Guidance From $2.2B-$2.26B To $2.215B-$2.265B vs $2.23B Estimate, Adj. EPS From $5.65-$5.90 To $6.20-$6.40 vs $5.86 Est.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $236.81

52-week low: $116.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.22%

Company Description

LHC Group Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies, hospice agencies, and long-term acute care hospitals. The company's home health service locations offer a wide range of services, including skilled nursing, medically-oriented social services and physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Its hospices provide end-of-life care to patients with terminal illnesses through interdisciplinary teams of physicians, nurses, home health aides, counselors, and volunteers. Its other service segments are Home and community based, Facility-based, Hospice and Healthcare Innovations. The company derives most of its revenues from the Home health services.