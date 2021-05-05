 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LHC Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 4:29pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 85.33% over the past year to $1.39, which beat the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $524,835,000 rose by 2.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $524,430,000.

Looking Ahead

LHC Group Raises FY21 Net Service Sales Guidance From $2.2B-$2.26B To $2.215B-$2.265B vs $2.23B Estimate, Adj. EPS From $5.65-$5.90 To $6.20-$6.40 vs $5.86 Est.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $236.81

52-week low: $116.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.22%

Company Description

LHC Group Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies, hospice agencies, and long-term acute care hospitals. The company's home health service locations offer a wide range of services, including skilled nursing, medically-oriented social services and physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Its hospices provide end-of-life care to patients with terminal illnesses through interdisciplinary teams of physicians, nurses, home health aides, counselors, and volunteers. Its other service segments are Home and community based, Facility-based, Hospice and Healthcare Innovations. The company derives most of its revenues from the Home health services.

 

Related Articles (LHCG)

Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings