Why Are Shares Of SOS Trading Higher Today?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 1:31pm   Comments
SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares are trading higher after the company reported FY2020 net profit of $4.4 million, up from $1.5 million in FY2019. Sales grew 334% year over year to $50.3 million.

SOS Ltd is engaged in provision of emergency rescue business providing emergency healthcare services, emergency roadside assistance, emergency living assistance, and other rescue services in China

SOS' stock was trading 9.5% higher at $4.44 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.88 and a 52-week low of $1.06.

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

