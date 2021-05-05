 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; Esperion Therapeutics Shares Drop Following Q1 Results

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Share:

Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.09% to 34,162.34 while the NASDAQ rose 0.53% to 13,705.72. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.30% to 4,177.13.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 32,513,400 cases with around 578,500 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 20,664,970 cases and 226,180 deaths, while Brazil reported over 14,856,880 COVID-19 cases with 411,580 deaths. In total, there were at least 154,404,850 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,229,350 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares rose 3.2% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE), up 21%, and Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII), up 16%.

In trading on Wednesday, utilities shares fell 2.1%.

Top Headline

General Motors Company (NYSE: PFE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

General Motors reported quarterly earnings of $2.25 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.04 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $32.50 billion, versus expectations of $32.67 billion.

General Motors said it sees FY21 adjusted earnings of $4.50-$5.25 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $5.29 per share.

Equities Trading UP

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares shot up 39% to $6.53 after the company reported an order for 200,000 sugarBEAT sensors.

Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) got a boost, shooting 45% to $4.11 after Amryt Pharma agreed to acquire the company in an all-stock combination.

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares were also up, gaining 41% to $5.24 after the company reported its acquired Kuur Therapeutics Inc, a portfolio company of IP Group plc, for $70 million upfront.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares tumbled 32% to $1.45 after the company announced a $40 million bought deal offering of common stock.

Shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) were down 29% to $10.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. B. Riley FBR downgraded Intrusion from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $13.5.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) was down, falling 25% to $19.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. Stifel downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $37 to $20.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $66.34, while gold traded up 0.4% to $1,783.30.

Silver traded down 0.1% Wednesday to $26.545 while copper rose 0.1% to $4.5240.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 1.59%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.28% and the German DAX 30 gained 1.79%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 gained 1.45%, French CAC 40 rose 1.17% and Italy’s FTSE MIB surged 1.81%.

Producer prices in the Eurozone increased 1.1% in March, following a 0.5% rise in the earlier month. The IHS Markit Eurozone composite PMI edged higher to 53.8 in April from a preliminary reading of 53.7.

French composite PMI was revised lower to 51.6 in April from a preliminary reading of 51.7, while German composite PMI slipped to 55.8 in April from a preliminary level of 56.

Economics

Private businesses in the US hired 742,000 workers in April versus a revised 565,000 increase in March.

The IHS Markit services PMI increased to 64.7 in April versus a preliminary estimate of 63.1.

The ISM non-manufacturing PMI fell to 62.7 in April from 63.7 in the previous month.

US crude-oil inventories fell 8 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHMA + ATNX)

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; General Motors Profit Beats Estimates
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Chiasma Stock Shoots Up On Being Acquired By Amryt Pharma In All Stock Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athenex, NeoGenomics And Amryt In M&A Mix, European Nod For Roche's Cancer Immunotherapy, Earnings Deluge Continues
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com