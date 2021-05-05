 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Criteo Stock Jumps On Q1 Earnings Beat, Better Than Expected Q2 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
Share:
Criteo Stock Jumps On Q1 Earnings Beat, Better Than Expected Q2 Guidance
  • Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTOreported first-quarter FY21 revenue excluding TAC growth of 4% year-on-year to $213 million, beating analyst consensus of $201.07 million. Total revenue growth of 7% Y/Y to $541 million.
  • Marketing Solutions revenue rose 3% to $483.2 million, and Retail Media revenue rose 72% Y/Y to $57.9 million.
  • Revenue from the Americas rose 6% to $203.9 million, EMEA grew 12% to $212.1 million, Asia-Pacific increased 3% Y/Y to $125.1 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.67 beat the analyst consensus of $0.51.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 28% to $76 million.
  • The company generated $77.4 million in operating cash flow, and it held $566 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Guidance: Q2 revenue ex-TAC outlook was $208 million versus the analyst consensus of $193.67 million. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is $60 million.
  • Price action: CRTO shares traded higher by 5.01% at $40.25 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRTO)

Criteo: Q1 Earnings Insights
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Criteo
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com