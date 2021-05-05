Criteo Stock Jumps On Q1 Earnings Beat, Better Than Expected Q2 Guidance
- Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue excluding TAC growth of 4% year-on-year to $213 million, beating analyst consensus of $201.07 million. Total revenue growth of 7% Y/Y to $541 million.
- Marketing Solutions revenue rose 3% to $483.2 million, and Retail Media revenue rose 72% Y/Y to $57.9 million.
- Revenue from the Americas rose 6% to $203.9 million, EMEA grew 12% to $212.1 million, Asia-Pacific increased 3% Y/Y to $125.1 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.67 beat the analyst consensus of $0.51.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose 28% to $76 million.
- The company generated $77.4 million in operating cash flow, and it held $566 million in cash and equivalents.
- Guidance: Q2 revenue ex-TAC outlook was $208 million versus the analyst consensus of $193.67 million. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is $60 million.
- Price action: CRTO shares traded higher by 5.01% at $40.25 on the last check Wednesday.
