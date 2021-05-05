 Skip to main content

Exclusive: LivePerson Founder, CEO Talks Conversational AI, Q1 Earnings On 'PreMarket Prep'
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 05, 2021 11:07am   Comments
Rob LoCascio, the founder and CEO of LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ: LPSN), appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep" Wednesday for an exclusive interview.

LivePerson provides conversational AI systems for large companies, LoCascio said,

Conversational AI is being adopted more and more across multiple industries, the CEO told Benzinga.

The company generates about 80 million end-to-end business conversations a month, he said, adding that it has about 18,000 customers.

LivePerson has the data to understand what a good conversation should be, LoCascio said, adding that the company has a toolset that focuses on understanding consumer intent and improving conversation. 

The company continues to grow significantly as it is able to add more customers while holding onto its existing ones, LoCascio said.

The LivePerson CEO told Benzinga that the company just reported its best earnings to date. 

LivePerson's Earnings Report: LivePerson reported first-quarter financial results Tuesday. The company reported an earnings loss of 31 cents per share, missing the estimate for a loss of 14 cents per share; and revenue of $107.9 million, beating the estimate of $103.06 million.

LivePerson raised its guidance for the second quarter and the full year. 

LPSN Price Action: LivePerson traded as high as $72.23 and as low as $21.68 over a 52-week period. At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 6.07% at $54.01. 

Photo courtesy of LivePerson.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

