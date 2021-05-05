A Preview Of TherapeuticsMD's Earnings

On Thursday, May 06, TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering TherapeuticsMD have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.12 on revenue of $19.77 million. In the same quarter last year, TherapeuticsMD posted a loss of $0.21 per share on sales of $12.25 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 42.86%. Revenue would be have grown 61.37% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the TherapeuticsMD's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.14 -0.17 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.12 -0.19 -0.21 Revenue Estimate 21.89 M 15.33 M 10.20 M 11.30 M Revenue Actual 22.58 M 19.34 M 10.70 M 12.25 M

Stock Performance

Shares of TherapeuticsMD were trading at $1.19 as of May 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. TherapeuticsMD is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.