Earnings Outlook For Net 1 UEPS Technologies

On Thursday, May 06, Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Net 1 UEPS Technologies is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Net 1 UEPS Technologies reporting a quarterly loss of $0.2 per share on sales of $32.92 million. In the same quarter last year, Net 1 UEPS Technologies posted EPS of $0.11 on sales of $36.51 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 81.82% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 9.84% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.08 -0.08 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.23 -0.22 -0.11 Revenue Estimate 35.32 M 25.98 M 32.16 M 46.66 M Revenue Actual 32.30 M 37.11 M 25.98 M 36.51 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies were trading at $5.52 as of May 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Net 1 UEPS Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.