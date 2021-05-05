Belden: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) moved higher by 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.30% year over year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $536,400,000 up by 15.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $498,030,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.50 and $3.80.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,130,000,000 and $2,180,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.belden.com%2F&eventid=3080092&sessionid=1&key=B348DD6CA1539B495654E8CC596DE6C5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $54.80

Company's 52-week low was at $26.48

Price action over last quarter: down 4.98%

Company Profile

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.