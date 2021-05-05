 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Belden: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 8:11am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) moved higher by 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.30% year over year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $536,400,000 up by 15.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $498,030,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.50 and $3.80.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,130,000,000 and $2,180,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.belden.com%2F&eventid=3080092&sessionid=1&key=B348DD6CA1539B495654E8CC596DE6C5&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $54.80

Company's 52-week low was at $26.48

Price action over last quarter: down 4.98%

Company Profile

Belden Inc provides signal transmission products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The firm operates in two segments - Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment is a provider of high-performance networking components and machine connectivity products.

 

Related Articles (BDC)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com