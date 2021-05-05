Recap: Gibraltar Industries Q1 Earnings

Shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 12.77% year over year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $287,592,000 rose by 15.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $274,750,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.30 and $3.47.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,300,000,000 and $1,350,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ip6isexd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $103.02

52-week low: $36.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.43%

Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries Inc has three operating segments that use steel, aluminum, and resin to manufacture building products. The residential products segment makes a wide range of products for new residential construction and home repair. It sells to retail home centers, wholesalers, and contractors. The infrastructure products segment primarily manufactures metal products that it sells directly to contractors and industrial fabricators for use in highway and bridge construction and power generation. Renewable Energy and Conservation primarily designs and provides fully engineered solar racking systems and greenhouse structures. Most of the company's manufacturing facilities and distribution centers are in North America and Europe, where Gibraltar generates most of its revenue.