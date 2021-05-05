 Skip to main content

Recap: MGP Ingredients Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 65.57% year over year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $108,323,000 rose by 9.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $97,770,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.05 and $2.15.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $395,500,000 and $403,410,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=A4UO5Tx9

Technicals

52-week high: $71.95

Company's 52-week low was at $32.78

Price action over last quarter: down 5.54%

Company Overview

MGP Ingredients Inc is a producer and supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. MGP also produces high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. It operates in two segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. Distillery Products provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil: and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. It derives most of its revenue from the Distillery products segment.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

