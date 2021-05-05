 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tupperware Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) rose 8.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 148.48% year over year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $460,300,000 higher by 22.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $434,050,000.

Outlook

Tupperware Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Tupperware Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.tupperwarebrands.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/2021

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $38.59

52-week low: $2.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.73%

Company Description

Tupperware Brands Corp manufactures and sells a variety of kitchen, home storage, and beauty products. The firm sells food preparation, storage, and serving products as well as cookware and microfiber textiles under the Tupperware brand name. The company also sells beauty products that include skin and hair care products, cosmetics, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products. The company's products are sold through the direct-to-consumer channel via an independent sales force outside of traditional retail store locations. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on geography Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and South America. More revenue comes from the Asia-Pacific region than any other geographic region.

 

Related Articles (TUP)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
4 Undervalued Stocks To Watch For In April
The Best Mexican Company You've Never Heard Of? Time To Learn About Betterware de Mexico
Price Over Earnings Overview: Tupperware Brands
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com