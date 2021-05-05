 Skip to main content

Recap: Cerner Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.04% over the past year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $1,388,000,000 declined by 1.70% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,400,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Cerner raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $3.10-$3.20 to $3.20+.

The comapny also expects FY21 sales growth up in mid single digit range.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rmxqf5fh

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $84.20

Company's 52-week low was at $63.11

Price action over last quarter: down 0.55%

Company Description

Cerner is a leading supplier of healthcare information technology solutions and tech-enabled services. The company offers a wide range of intelligent solutions and tech-enabled services that support the clinical, financial, and operational needs of healthcare organizations of varying sizes. The company employs nearly 30,000 associates and has a strong global installed base, including the lion's share of the top 100 health systems, physician practices, laboratories, ambulatory centers, behavioral health centers, cardiac facilities, radiology clinics, surgery centers, extended-care facilities, retail pharmacies, and employer sites. The company is guided by the mission of the founding partners to provide seamless medical records across all healthcare providers to improve outcomes.

 

