Avista: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 36.11% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $399,860,000 higher by 6.01% year over year, which missed the estimate of $409,660,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.42 and $2.62.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hxd6p4mp

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.14

Company's 52-week low was at $32.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.45%

Company Overview

Avista Corp is an electric and natural gas utility company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Avista primarily operates in the Pacific Northwest of the United States along with some operations in Juneau, Alaska. The company has two major business segments including Avista Utilities, which transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas; and AEL&P, which provides electric services in Juneau, Alaska. The firm primarily uses hydroelectric, thermal, and wind energy to generate power. Secondarily, Avista engages in sheet metal fabrication of electronics for a variety of industries (computer, construction, medical industries, and so on).