Recap: ODP Q1 Earnings

Shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) rose 4.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 908.33% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $2,366,000,000 declined by 13.17% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,410,000,000.

Looking Ahead

ODP hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ODP hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a94r27bs

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $48.24

Company's 52-week low was at $1.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.04%

Company Description

The ODP Corp is a provider of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates under three reportable segments: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. ODP, operating through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, maintains a fully integrated B2B distribution platform of approximately 1,300 stores, online presence, and thousands of dedicated sales and technology service professionals, all supported by its supply chain facilities and delivery operations. Through its banner brands Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grand&Toy, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing, and running their business.