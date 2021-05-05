Recap: OptiNose Q1 Earnings

Shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 22.22% year over year to ($0.49), which beat the estimate of ($0.53).

Revenue of $11,960,000 higher by 69.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,200,000.

Outlook

OptiNose sees FY 2021 XHANCE net revenue of at least $80 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m8dwsd4q

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $10.00

52-week low: $3.14

Price action over last quarter: down 5.98%

Company Overview

OptiNose Inc is a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat, and allergy specialists. The lead product of the company, XHANCE nasal spray, which utilizes proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system, to deliver a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The XHANCE is able to deliver medication to the primary site of inflammation high and deep in the nasal passages in regions not adequately reached by intranasal steroids. The pipeline products of the company include XHANCE, OPN-300, OPN-021, and AVP-825.