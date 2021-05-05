Recap: Fresh Del Monte Produce Q1 Earnings

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) decreased 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 158.82% over the past year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $1,088,000,000 declined by 2.68% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,110,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Fresh Del Monte Produce hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestorrelations.freshdelmonte.com%2F&eventid=3081223&sessionid=1&key=5B6D5C22C9A5519D72DA5BBCA68C80B0®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $30.89

52-week low: $20.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.08%

Company Description

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc produces, markets, and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables internationally. Additionally, it prepares and distributes juices, beverages, and snacks. The products are shipped to retail stores, foodservice operators, wholesalers, and other distributors. The company owns a trucking company and uses asset-based carriers to deliver by land, and utilizes its fleet of ships mixed with chartered refrigerated vessels to deliver by sea. Fresh Del Monte Produce incorporates a worldwide salesforce to conduct selling and marketing, and has strategically constructed distribution centers around the world to deliver its products. It operates in three segments: Fresh and value-added products; Bananas: and Other products and services.