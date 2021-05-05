5 Stocks To Watch For May 5, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $32.67 billion before the opening bell. GM shares rose 0.8% to $55.80 in pre-market trading.
- T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and also raised its FY21 guidance. T-Mobile shares gained 2% to $131.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.9 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Paypal shares rose 0.9% to $252.48 in pre-market trading.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported upbeat revenue for its first quarter and also boosted its full-year forecast for adjusted revenue. Activision shares gained 3.7% to $92.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $8.38 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares fell 0.4% to $44.60 in pre-market trading.
