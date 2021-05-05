 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For May 5, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 5:05am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $32.67 billion before the opening bell. GM shares rose 0.8% to $55.80 in pre-market trading.
  • T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and also raised its FY21 guidance. T-Mobile shares gained 2% to $131.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.9 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Paypal shares rose 0.9% to $252.48 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) reported upbeat revenue for its first quarter and also boosted its full-year forecast for adjusted revenue. Activision shares gained 3.7% to $92.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $8.38 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares fell 0.4% to $44.60 in pre-market trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

