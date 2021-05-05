 Skip to main content

Lyft Stock Is Trading Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat, Growth Expectations
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 5:21am   Comments
  • Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFTreported a first-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 36% year-on-year $609 million, beating analyst consensus of $557.25 million. The revenue rose 7% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
  • Active riders declined 36.4% to 13.5 million, and Revenue per active rider rose 0.2% to $45.13.
  • The contribution margin declined 190 basis points to 55.4%. However, it beat the company's outlook between 51% and 51.5%.
  • Adjusted net loss rose 17.1% to $114.1 million, with adjusted net loss per share of $0.35, beating analyst consensus $0.54 loss.
  • The company held $2.2 billion in cash and equivalents, and it used $79.4 million in operating cash flow.
  • Negative adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 310 basis points to 12%.
  • The results meaningfully exceeded the company outlook driven by elevated demand across its network, CFO Brian Roberts said.
  • Lyft is set up to win the transition to autonomous through its hybrid network of human drivers and AVs, advanced marketplace tech, and leading fleet management capabilities with the pending sale of its Level 5 self-driving division, President John Zimmer said.
  • "We expect to build a significantly larger company by attacking the trillion-dollar plus market opportunity in front of us," said co-founder and CEO Logan Green said.
  • Guidance: Lyft expects a Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of $35 million to $45 million and a contribution margin of approximately 56.5% to 57.5%.
  • Price action: LYFT shares traded higher by 5.34% at $59.19 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

