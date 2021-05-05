Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.93 million.

• Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $148.62 million.

• America First Multifamily (NASDAQ:ATAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $19.09 million.

• Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $24.86 million.

• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $257.57 million.

• New Gold (AMEX:NGD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $217.32 million.

• CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $495.64 million.

• Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $258.49 million.

• LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.11 million.

• Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $167.03 million.

• Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $110.87 million.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $25.30 million.

• Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $214.38 million.

• Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.18 million.

• Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $16.97 million.

• Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $765.54 million.

• OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $11.20 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $318.28 million.

• Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $36.65 million.

• Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $630.00 thousand.

• BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $41.45 million.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $499.06 million.

• SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $341.85 million.

• IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $49.47 million.

• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.43 million.

• PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $28.99 million.

• Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $64.60 million.

• Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $902.68 million.

• IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $56.21 million.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $128.59 million.

• Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $330.73 million.

• Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.14 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $217.89 million.

• NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $335.02 million.

• GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $307.82 million.

• Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $32.05 million.

• Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $45.62 million.

• New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $242.49 million.

• KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $39.47 million.

• Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.

• General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $82.32 million.

• International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $92.20 million.

• Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $198.97 million.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $11.76 billion.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $537.96 million.

• United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $270.34 million.

• Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $274.75 million.

• Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $44.55 million.

• MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $97.77 million.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $112.41 million.

• Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $55.70 million.

• Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.31 million.

• Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $82.66 million.

• Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $300.00 million.

• Avista (NYSE:AVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $409.66 million.

• Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.42 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $901.12 million.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $409.92 million.

• Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.82 per share on revenue of $6.30 million.

• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $352.46 million.

• Vistra (NYSE:VST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $120.39 million.

• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $311.45 million.

• Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $434.05 million.

• Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $368.95 million.

• Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $787.52 million.

• Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $8.38 billion.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $293.12 million.

• SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $706.92 million.

• Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.20 million.

• CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $109.93 million.

• Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $192.23 million.

• HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $49.85 billion.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $823.35 million.

• ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $463.32 million.

• NiSource (NYSE:NI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.44 billion.

• Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $133.00 million.

• BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $513.06 million.

• Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion.

• WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.

• Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $341.60 million.

• Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $279.56 million.

• General Motors (NYSE:GM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $32.67 billion.

• Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

• Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.

• Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $201.07 million.

• Belden (NYSE:BDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $498.03 million.

• Waters (NYSE:WAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $525.29 million.

• MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $487.15 million.

• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $301.34 million.

• GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.

• Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $253.27 million.

• ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $21.51 million.

• Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $59.13 million.

• Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $13.77 million.

• Neenah (NYSE:NP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $211.75 million.

• MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $78.90 million.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $225.98 million.

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $477.53 million.

• Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $150.20 million.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $161.85 million.

• Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $65.07 million.

• Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $29.34 million.

• Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $212.79 million.

• Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.69 million.

• Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $225.80 million.

• Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $74.01 million.

• Great Panther Mining (AMEX:GPL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $88.01 million.

• Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $238.80 million.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $23.23 million.

• Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $20.43 million.

• PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $210.19 million.

• Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $73.18 million.

• SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $7.12 million.

• ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.20 million.

• Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $16.45 million.

• SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $35.67 million.

• Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $95.19 million.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $167.90 million.

• Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $377.37 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.64 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $20.36 million.

• MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $588.41 million.

• SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.

• Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.90 million.

• Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $362.48 million.

• Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.21 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $113.31 million.

• Envela (AMEX:ELA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.66 million.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $27.75 million.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $102.51 million.

• Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $19.33 million.

• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $645.17 million.

• Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $21.87 million.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $67.70 million.

• Myomo (AMEX:MYO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.76 million.

• INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $20.10 million.

• Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $21.45 million.

• Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $121.57 million.

• Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $57.90 million.

• Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.43 per share on revenue of $900.40 million.

• Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $171.74 million.

• Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $268.64 million.

• Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $930.05 million.

• Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $56.57 million.

• Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:AMPE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $131.10 million.

• Ashford (AMEX:AINC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $65.31 million.

• Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.68 million.

• United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $173.09 million.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $68.50 million.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $22.52 million.

• Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $52.93 million.

• Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $78.13 million.

• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $14.32 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $150.13 million.

• Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.37 million.

• Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.92 million.

• Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $530.79 million.

• Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $94.62 million.

• SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $82.00 million.

• Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $115.32 million.

• Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.30 million.

• Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $149.37 million.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $57.00 million.

• Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $198.34 million.

• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $67.11 million.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.60 million.

• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $128.27 million.

• G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $770.00 thousand.

• Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $85.08 million.

• Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $209.52 million.

• Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.97 million.

• Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $43.00 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.64 million.

• Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $73.00 million.

• EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $36.13 million.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $57.19 million.

• Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $59.60 million.

• Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $31.48 million.

• DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.

• Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $29.38 million.

• American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $22.78 million.

• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $21.36 million.

• Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $93.63 million.

• Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $232.15 million.

• USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $31.79 million.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $128.47 million.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $129.20 million.

• Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $85.86 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $121.96 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $250.86 million.

• OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $19.86 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $142.82 million.

• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $80.88 million.

• Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.77 million.

• Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $212.94 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $183.25 million.

• Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $208.87 million.

• Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $63.00 million.

• PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $392.66 million.

• ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $243.77 million.

• TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $54.46 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $189.80 million.

• Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.61 million.

• Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $221.62 million.

• Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $272.10 million.

• RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $47.21 million.

• Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $106.51 million.

• Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.16 per share on revenue of $570.00 thousand.

• Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $764.72 million.

• Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $618.65 million.

• Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $116.11 million.

• Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $168.97 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $13.92 million.

• Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $294.60 million.

• DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $32.55 million.

• Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $60.09 million.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $72.71 million.

• Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $108.34 million.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.79 million.

• Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $98.23 million.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $151.99 million.

• Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $234.97 million.

• LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $524.43 million.

• EQT (NYSE:EQT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $264.43 million.

• Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $76.81 million.

• MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $302.77 million.

• Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $656.92 million.

• Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $588.41 million.

• Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $100.06 million.

• Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $825.86 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $111.63 million.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $364.37 million.

• Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $38.97 million.

• Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $18.77 million.

• UGI (NYSE:UGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $243.12 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.78 per share on revenue of $143.33 million.

• Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $324.70 million.

• QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $147.59 million.

• Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $953.23 million.

• HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $263.83 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $101.82 million.

• Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $203.67 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $161.50 million.

• NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $261.77 million.

• GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $885.20 million.

• EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $91.02 million.

• DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $351.95 million.

• Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $27.88 million.

• American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $484.34 million.

• Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $110.51 million.

• Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $222.64 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $48.28 million.

• Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $93.42 million.

• Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $218.28 million.

• Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $395.46 million.

• CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $321.00 million.

• Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $935.74 million.

• Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $199.63 million.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $332.04 million.

• Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $323.25 million.

• WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $332.65 million.

• Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $338.10 million.

• Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $794.77 million.

• Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $366.55 million.

• Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $609.24 million.

• Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $289.20 million.

• Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $5.87 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $90.59 million.

• ADT (NYSE:ADT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $685.98 million.

• IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $833.81 million.

• MetLife (NYSE:MET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $15.97 billion.

• PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion.

• Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $635.40 million.

• Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.

• Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $578.97 million.

• Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $534.92 million.

• Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $529.77 million.

• Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion.

• CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $229.15 million.

• Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.37 per share on revenue of $200.93 million.

• CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $300.67 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $757.71 million.

• Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $126.30 million.

• Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $389.57 million.

• Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $435.33 million.

• FMC (NYSE:FMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• APA (NASDAQ:APA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $157.07 million.

• Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $458.40 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $837.40 million.

• Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $9.33 billion.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $470.24 million.

• Unum (NYSE:UNM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $864.60 million.

• Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $44.97 million.

• NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.