Recap: ESCO Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 13.24% over the past year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $166,644,000 decreased by 7.67% year over year, which missed the estimate of $169,830,000.

Looking Ahead

ESCO Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ESCO Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z4jyxbq6

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $115.84

52-week low: $71.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.93%

Company Description

ESCO Technologies Inc sells engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. The firm operates in three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG) and RF Shielding and Test (Test). The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration and naval products. The USG segment provides diagnostic testing solutions. The Test segment provides its customers with the ability to identify, measure and contain magnetic, electromagnetic and acoustic energy.