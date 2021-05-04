Recap: Sykes Enterprises Q1 Earnings

Shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 65.91% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.69.

Revenue of $457,886,000 rose by 11.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $457,380,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.56 and $0.60.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $443,000,000 and $448,000,000.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $46.68

52-week low: $22.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.14%

Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises Inc or Sykes is a provider of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Their end customers are in communications, financial services, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, retail and other industries. Sykes serves its clients through two geographic operating regions which are the Americas & EMEA. In Europe, it also provides fulfillment services, which includes order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling.