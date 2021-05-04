Recap: Akamai Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15.00% year over year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.30.

Revenue of $842,708,000 higher by 10.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $829,610,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Akamai Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.ir.akamai.com/events/event-details/q1-2021-akamai-technologies-inc-earnings-conference-call

Technicals

52-week high: $124.91

52-week low: $92.64

Price action over last quarter: down 0.20%

Company Profile

Akamai operates a content delivery network, or CDN, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,000 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. Its customers generally include media companies, which stream video content or make video games available for download, and other enterprises that run interactive or high-traffic websites, such as e-commerce firms and financial institutions. Akamai also has a significant security business, which is integrated with its core web and media businesses to protect its customers from cyber threats.