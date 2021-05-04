 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: W&T Offshore Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 175.00% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $125,647,000 rose by 1.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $114,200,000.

Guidance

W&T Offshore Sees Q2 2021 Operating Expenses $44M-$48M; Sees FY21 Operating Expenses $158M-$174M

Technicals

52-week high: $5.00

52-week low: $1.35

Price action over last quarter: down 11.35%

Company Overview

W&T Offshore Inc is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company's exploration operations are focused in the Gulf of Mexico, where it drills for oil and gas. The company engages in both deepwater drilling and shallow-water shelf drilling. W&T Offshore extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, which are then sold directly at the wellhead. Overall, crude oil accounts for the majority of the company's revenue, with natural gas accounting for a much smaller portion.

 

Related Articles (WTI)

Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
W&T Offshore's Earnings Outlook
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
62 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings