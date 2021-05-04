 Skip to main content

Recap: Invitae Q1 Earnings

May 04, 2021 4:55pm   Comments
Shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 21.25% over the past year to ($0.63), which missed the estimate of ($0.59).

Revenue of $103,621,000 higher by 61.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $101,460,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/validateConferenceId.action

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $61.59

52-week low: $14.84

Price action over last quarter: down 34.68%

Company Overview

Invitae Corp operates as a genetic information company in diagnostic and research industry. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders and other hereditary conditions.

 

