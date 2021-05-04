Recap: Allegiant Travel Q1 Earnings

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 274.63% over the past year to ($3.58), which missed the estimate of ($2.97).

Revenue of $279,124,000 declined by 31.78% year over year, which missed the estimate of $294,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/it6pt4qp

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $271.29

52-week low: $63.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.43%

Company Overview

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Customers may also purchase fixed-fee flying arrangements to receive charter service on a year-round and ad hoc basis. Additionally, customers may purchase hotel rooms, ground transportation, and other attractions (for example, entertainment show tickets) to accommodate a trip. The company's operating segment includes Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and other non-airline. Customers purchase travel tickets at airport ticket counters, online, or through its telephone reservation center.