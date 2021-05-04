Recap: Super Micro Computer Q3 Earnings

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 40.48% over the past year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $895,881,000 up by 15.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $820,820,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Super Micro Computer hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Fsupermicro-schedules-conference-call-webcast-120000786.html&eventid=3081432&sessionid=1&key=CECE06854537FC85B1C7606DDC8651FC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $40.71

Company's 52-week low was at $21.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.44%

Company Description

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.