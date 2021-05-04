Lyft: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 9.37% year over year to ($0.35), which beat the estimate of ($0.53).

Revenue of $608,960,000 decreased by 36.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $558,700,000.

Guidance

Lyft hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.lyft.com%2F&eventid=3122069&sessionid=1&key=B83E82F9F0D20B0BE6C4D77A8902D49D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $68.28

52-week low: $21.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.47%

Company Description

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the U.S., connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Lyft recently entered the Canadian market in an effort to expand its market outside the U.S. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.